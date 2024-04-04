BlackRock Latin American (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRLA stock opened at GBX 397.53 ($4.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.07 million, a PE ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.99. BlackRock Latin American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.76 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($5.80).

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolan Dobson bought 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,446 ($10,602.56). Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Latin American

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.