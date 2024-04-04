BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $742.00 to $767.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $826.08 and last traded at $821.40. 72,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 587,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.59.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $807.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
