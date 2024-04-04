Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80.

Block Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

