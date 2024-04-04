Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 111,666 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

