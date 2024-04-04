Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,514 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.

SQ opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

