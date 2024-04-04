BMO Capital Markets Downgrades BCE (TSE:BCE) to Market Perform

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$54.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0694723 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
