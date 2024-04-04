BMO Capital Markets Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.00.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.47. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.12 and a one year high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

