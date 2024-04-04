BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %
CNTA opened at $10.82 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.