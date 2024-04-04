Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s current price.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BOC stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.23 million, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

