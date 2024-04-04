Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Bread Financial stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $8,280,400. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

