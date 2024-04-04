Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 2,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.