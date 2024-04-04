Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 2,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Breeze Holdings Acquisition
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
