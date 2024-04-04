Brickworks Limited (BKW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24 on April 30th

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.
About Brickworks
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brickworks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.