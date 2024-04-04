Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.