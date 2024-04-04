BRL/CAX (RILYO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 30th

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BRL/CAX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRL/CAX stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. BRL/CAX has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Get BRL/CAX alerts:

BRL/CAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for BRL/CAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRL/CAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.