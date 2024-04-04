BRL/CAX (RILYO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 30th

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BRL/CAX Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BRL/CAX stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. BRL/CAX has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.29.
BRL/CAX Company Profile
