Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,363.21 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $631.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,284.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,080.21.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

