Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,303.41 and last traded at $1,308.35. Approximately 572,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,034,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,350.26.

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $631.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,282.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,078.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,798 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

