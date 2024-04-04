Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $16.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BNL opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.