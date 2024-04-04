Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $80.36

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $85.18 on Monday. Aflac has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

