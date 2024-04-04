Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.77. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

