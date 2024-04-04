Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $157.67

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS opened at $177.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,223.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 43,709 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $16,932,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,020,000 after buying an additional 171,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

