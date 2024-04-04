Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $232.43

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $215.39 on Monday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,076.56 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

