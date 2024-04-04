Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) PT at $306.00

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $292.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

