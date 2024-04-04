Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Price Target at $32.24

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.24.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

