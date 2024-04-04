Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $14.63

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

TASK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TaskUs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $992.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.96 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

