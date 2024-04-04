Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$65.87

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

Several analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

TECK.B opened at C$64.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.58. The stock has a market cap of C$33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

