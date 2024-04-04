Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$65.87

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.14.
Several analysts have commented on TECK.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
