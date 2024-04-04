Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target at $5.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

