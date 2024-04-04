Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $22.63

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after buying an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,103,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

