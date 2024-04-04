Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$135.38

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$131.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.3092933 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total transaction of C$600,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

