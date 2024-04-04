Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $48.81

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

