Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $93.69

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,586,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,589,000 after acquiring an additional 208,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $91.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

