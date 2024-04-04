Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 23rd

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
RA opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.32.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
