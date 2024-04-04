BRP Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in BRP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BRP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

