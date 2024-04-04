Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.