Cactus (NYSE:WHD) versus Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Drilling Tools International and Cactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cactus 1 4 2 0 2.14

Drilling Tools International presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.23%. Cactus has a consensus target price of $55.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Cactus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cactus has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 9.70% 21.91% 11.62% Cactus 15.42% 22.69% 14.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Cactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 0.84 $14.75 million N/A N/A Cactus $1.10 billion 3.71 $169.17 million $2.55 20.13

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International.

Summary

Cactus beats Drilling Tools International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International



Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cactus



Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

