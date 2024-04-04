Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) SVP Karna Nisewaner Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CDNS opened at $310.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.01.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Design Systems
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- About the Markup Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.