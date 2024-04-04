Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) SVP Karna Nisewaner Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS opened at $310.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

