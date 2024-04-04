Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

