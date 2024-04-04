Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $63.14.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

