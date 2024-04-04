Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.73.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.12. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$10.03.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

