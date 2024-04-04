Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £97.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 1.28. Gaming Realms has a 1-year low of GBX 26.30 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.85.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

