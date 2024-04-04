Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Gaming Realms Stock Performance
Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £97.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 1.28. Gaming Realms has a 1-year low of GBX 26.30 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.85.
About Gaming Realms
