Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 2.4%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 222,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 85,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Canadian Gold Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Canadian Gold
Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Gold
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.