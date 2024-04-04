Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 2.4%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 222,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 85,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Canadian Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

