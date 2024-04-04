Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$117.13.

TSE CP opened at C$118.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

