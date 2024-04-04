CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in March

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 1,015,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
About CanAlaska Uranium
