Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,996,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 7,937,891 shares.The stock last traded at $8.19 and had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

