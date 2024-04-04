Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,808 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $310.58 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.01.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

