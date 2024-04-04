Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,420 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 2.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Cintas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $678.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.71. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.



