Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,453 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $544.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.