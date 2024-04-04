Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,132.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,078.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $994.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $855.24 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

