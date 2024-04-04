Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

