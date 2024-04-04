Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in American Tower by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $6,545,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.61. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

