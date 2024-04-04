Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $187.95 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

